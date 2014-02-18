BANGKOK Feb 18 PTT Global Chemical Pcl (PTTGC)
, Thailand's largest petrochemical firm, reported a
24-percent drop in quarterly net profit on Tuesday hit by
foreign exchange loss and weak refining margins.
PTTGC, 49 percent owned by top energy firm PTT Pcl,
posted an October-December net profit of 7.42 billion baht ($230
million), down from 9.73 billion a year earlier. Eleven analysts
polled by Reuters had forecast an average net profit of 7.25
billion.
The quarterly loss dragged its full-year profit down 2
percent to 33.3 billion baht.
The company, valued at $10 billion on the Thai bourse, has
an annual petrochemical production capacity of 8.45 million
tonnes and a refining capacity of 280,000 barrels per day.
($1 = 32.2700 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Jason Neely)