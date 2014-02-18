BANGKOK Feb 18 PTT Global Chemical Pcl (PTTGC) , Thailand's largest petrochemical firm, reported a 24-percent drop in quarterly net profit on Tuesday hit by foreign exchange loss and weak refining margins.

PTTGC, 49 percent owned by top energy firm PTT Pcl, posted an October-December net profit of 7.42 billion baht ($230 million), down from 9.73 billion a year earlier. Eleven analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average net profit of 7.25 billion.

The quarterly loss dragged its full-year profit down 2 percent to 33.3 billion baht.

The company, valued at $10 billion on the Thai bourse, has an annual petrochemical production capacity of 8.45 million tonnes and a refining capacity of 280,000 barrels per day. ($1 = 32.2700 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Jason Neely)