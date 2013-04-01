BANGKOK, April 1 Thailand's largest
petrochemical maker, PTT Global Chemical Pcl (PTTGC),
said on Monday it planned to make a decision on a petrochemical
investment plan for Malaysia in late 2013, delayed from the
middle of the year.
The delay was because Malaysia needed more time to seek a
partner for the downstream petrochemical business, while PTTGC
is keen on the mid-stream project, PTTGC Chief Executive Anon
Sirisaengtaksin told reporters.
PTTGC has been considering the possibility of jointly
investing in that project with Malaysian state-run oil company
Petronas.
The Thai company has also signed a partnetship agreement
with Indonesia's state-owned oil and gas firm, Pertamina
, to build a petrochemical complex in Indonesia with
an estimated cost of $4-5 billion.
