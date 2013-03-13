* Project includes 1-mln tonne olefins plant, polymer
facility
* PTTGC aiming to expand abroad, especially in SE Asia
(Adds company comments, details)
BANGKOK, March 13 Indonesia's state-owned oil
and gas firm, Pertamina, has selected Thailand's PTT
Global Chemical Pcl (PTTGC) as its partner to build a
petrochemical complex in Indonesia with an estimated cost of $5
billion.
The complex, consisting of a 1 million tonne olefins plant
and a downstream polymer facility, will start commercial
production by 2017 and supply the Indonesian market, the Thai
firm said in a statement.
Pertamina and PTTGC will sign a partnership agreement in
April and aim to set up a joint venture this year, the statement
said.
"The total cost of the project is expected to be around $5
billion with a 50-50 holding with Pertamina, and most of the
money will be spent during 2015 to 2017," PTTGC Chief Executive
Anon Sirisaengtaksin told Reuters.
PTTGC may invest $1.25 billion for its equity holding and
the rest of the funding will come from borrowing, Anon said,
adding that the final investment figure and shareholding
structure will be decided later this year.
The two firms said in December they had signed a memorandum
of understanding to study a joint investment in a petrochemical
complex but gave no details.
The project will be the first large-scale petrochemical
complex in Indonesia, PTTGC said, as the country moves to meet
growing demand and reduce imports of petrochemical products.
It will also be PTTGC's first investment in Indonesia as it
aims to expand overseas and especially in Southeast Asia.
PTTGC, 49 percent owned by Thailand's largest energy firm
PTT Pcl, plans to invest $4.5 billion from 2013 to 2017
in capacity expansion and joint investments as it focuses on
speciality chemicals and green products, which offer high
margins.
PTTGC, Thailand's largest petrochemical firm, is also
considering the possibility of jointly investing in a Malaysian
petrochemical project with that country's state-run oil company
Petronas. PTTGC has said it expects a decision on the
project in the third quarter of 2013.
At the midday break, PTTGC shares were up 0.7 percent, while
the broad index was 0.2 percent higher.
($1 = 29.65 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Pisit Changplayngam;
Editing by Edmund Klamann)