BANGKOK Aug 7 PTT Global Chemical (PTTGC)
, Thailand's largest petrochemical firm, reported a 90
percent drop in its second-quarter net profit on Tuesday as the
drop in global oil prices hit the value of its product
inventories.
PTTGC, 49 percent owned by oil firm PTT Pcl, posted
a net profit o f 851.34 million thai baht ($27 million) f or the
April-June pe riod, down from 8.78 billion a year earlier.
Ten analysts polled by Reuters had forecast profits in a
range of 454 million to 1.5 billion baht for the quarter.
The company has a petrochemicals production capacity of 8.2
million tonnes a year and refining capacity of 280,000 barrels
per day. It plans to invest $11 billion by 2020 to expand
capacity, with a focus on high-margin speciality and green
products.
($1=31.4950 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Greg Mahlich)