BANGKOK Aug 19 Thailand's PTT Global Chemical
Pcl may reduce its petrochemical processing rate to
85 percent due to a shortage of feedstock after a shutdown of
its parent's gas separation plant unit 5 for three to five
months.
PTT Global's petrochemical plants normally run at 95 percent
of capacity, and the group is working on a plan to import
naphtha and other feedstock to help offset the shortfall, Chief
Executive Anon Sirisaengtaksin told reporters.
The gas plant shutdown is likely to affect PTT Global's
profit by as much as 400 million baht ($12.8 million) a month,
Anon said.
PTTGC, 49 percent owned by state-controlled parent PTT Pcl
, uses ethane and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the
gas plant as feedstock for its I4-2 olefins plant.
($1 = 31.2950 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Tom Hogue)