BANGKOK, July 31 Quality Houses Pcl :

* Raises its 2012 net profit growth target to 100 percent due to rising income from a transfer of assets to a new property fund, Senior Executive Vice-President Suwanna Buddhaprasart told reporters

* Maintains its 2012 revenue growth target of 30 percent to 12-13 billion baht ($380-412 million); its previous net profit growth target was 70 percent

* Says a reduction in corporate tax to help boost earnings

* Plans to sell bond of about 2.5 billion baht in August to September and the proceeds will be used to replace existing debt ($1 = 31.58 baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)