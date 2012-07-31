BANGKOK, July 31 Quality Houses Pcl :
* Raises its 2012 net profit growth target to 100 percent
due to rising income from a transfer of assets to a new property
fund, Senior Executive Vice-President Suwanna Buddhaprasart told
reporters
* Maintains its 2012 revenue growth target of 30 percent to
12-13 billion baht ($380-412 million); its previous net profit
growth target was 70 percent
* Says a reduction in corporate tax to help boost earnings
* Plans to sell bond of about 2.5 billion baht in August to
September and the proceeds will be used to replace existing debt
($1 = 31.58 baht)
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)