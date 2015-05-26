BANGKOK May 26 Thailand's cabinet has approved
a $12 billion railway project to be built with Japanese help, a
deputy government spokesman said on Tuesday, one of several
big-ticket plans the government hopes will stimulate Southeast
Asia's second largest economy.
The Thai-Japan rail project is the latest initiative by the
military government to help jump-start a slowing economy by
strengthening infrastructure, employment, transport and tourism.
"Thailand's transport minister will be the one to sign the
memorandum of cooperation agreement for the railway system with
the minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of
Japan tomorrow," Colonel Weerachon Sukondhapatipak, the deputy
government spokesman told reporters.
The high-speed rail scheme will cover a distance of 670 km
(416 miles), connecting Bangkok to the northern city of Chiang
Mai.
Construction could begin as early as the second quarter of
2016.
Thailand's trade-dependent economy is stuttering amid slow
demand for its exports. The state planning agency recently cut
its 2015 full-year growth to 3 to 4 percent from 3.5-4.5
percent.
The government has yet to disclose details on a second
railway route connecting the Thai capital Bangkok to various
industrial zones, including a deep-sea port on Thailand's
eastern seaboard.
The railway projects are separate from the government's
eight-year investment plan worth more than $56 billion to
upgrade infrastructure, including the development of public
transportation, railways, roads and sea and air transportation.
The ruling junta has targeted infrastructure spending as a
long-term fix to some structural problems that has been a drag
on the economy. The projects are also expected to stimulate
private investment.
($1 = 33.5500 baht)
(Reporting By Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Pairat
Temphairojana; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre & Shri Navaratnam)