BANGKOK, June 12 Thailand secured another 38.2 billion yen ($308.8 million) from the Japan International Cooperation Agency on Friday to finance the second phase of the capital's suburban railway route.

The army took over in a coup last year and said it aims to revive economic growth, in part by improving infrastructure nationwide and traffic flow in Bangkok.

The 26.3-km Red Line, managed by the State Railway of Thailand, connects northern part of Bangkok to suburban areas of Pathum Thani province.

The line is part of Thailand's plan to improve connectivity that was approved by the cabinet in May 2007 with a budget of 59.88 billion baht.

"I've signed so many projects, but this is the most important project for Thailand at this time," Finance Minister Sommai Phasee told reporters at the loan signing ceremony.

"Public transportation is a crucial part of the country for the economic and social development," he added.

In 2009, JICA lent Thailand 22 billion baht to finance the Red Line route, expected to be completed by May 2018.

Japan has offered financial aid for Thailand worth 2.2 trillion yen ($17.79 billion) since 1968 mostly for infrastructure and social development projects, according to the finance ministry's statement. ($1 = 33.7600 baht)

($1 = 123.6900 yen) (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Nick Macfie)