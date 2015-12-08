BANGKOK Dec 8 Thailand's cabinet approved a
$2.64 billion scheme to build a new elevated rail line in the
congested capital on Tuesday, as the government seeks to pick up
the pace on $50 billion of big-ticket infrastructure projects to
boost the economy.
Also on Tuesday, the state rail authority opened electronic
bidding for a $650 million project to build a dual-track railway
in northeastern Thailand.
The military government aims to get 20 rail, road, port and
air transport projects underway by 2018 to help Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy break a slow growth cycle and increase
capacity.
The new Orange Line for Bangkok's Skytrain will be just over
21 km long. Three Skytrain lines and one underground line are
operating in the city and others are under construction.
The cabinet is expected to consider more lines in March,
Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak told reporters.
Bidding for the Orange Line, managed by the Mass Rapid
Transit Authority of Thailand, will take place in May,
he said.
"The government is planning to speed up on infrastructure
projects for next year, especially for Bangkok rail," Somkid
said.
The State Railway of Thailand on Tuesday opened an
electronic auction for construction work of the dual-track
railway in the northeast.
The government said the lowest bid for the project was for
23.44 billion baht ($652.92 million). A consortium led by Thai
construction firm Ch Karnchang Pcl said it had submitted
the bid.
The state planning agency forecasts the economy will grow
2.9 percent this year and 3.0-4.0 percent next year, driven by
investment. The economy grew just 0.9 percent in 2014, the
weakest rate in three years.
(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak, Kitiphong Thaicharoen and
Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by
Simon Webb)