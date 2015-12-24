BANGKOK Dec 24 Thailand signed two railway
deals worth $933.2 million (33.66 billion baht) on Thursday, the
transport minister said, in the latest bid by the military
government to increase infrastructure investment to boost
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.
The deals are among some 20 infrastructure projects worth
nearly 1.8 trillion baht ($50.2 billion) and covering rail,
roads, air transport and ports due to get underway before 2018.
"The signing of these two projects today signals the start
of a new decade of prosperity and success for the country's
railway business," Minister of Transport Arkhom
Termpittayapaisith said at a signing ceremony.
The State Railway of Thailand held an electronic auction for
construction of the dual-track railways.
A consortium led by Thai construction firm CH Karnchang Pcl
offered the lowest bid of 23.43 billion baht to build a
187-km lie linking the northeastern cities of Nakorn Ratchasima
and Khon Kaen.
The reference price was at 23.6 billion baht.
Sino Thai Engineering and Construction Pcl and
Right Tunnelling Co. Ltd. won the contract to build another rail
line from Chachoengsao province to Saraburi province, in the
centre of the country, worth 10.22 billion baht.
Arkhom urged the State Railway of Thailand to speed up
auctions for another four planned dual-track projects, which are
among the 20 planned infrastructure projects.
The military government has struggled to get the economy
moving since it took power in a May 2014 coup.
The state planning agency forecasts economic growth of 2.9
percent this year and 3.0-4.0 percent next year, driven by
investment. The economy grew just 0.9 percent in 2014, the
weakest rate in three years.
($1 = 36.0700 baht)
(Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Robert Birsel)