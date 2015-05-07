BANGKOK May 7 Thailand's military government on
Thursday approved a 26.7 billion baht ($795 million) railway
project proving quicker access to the rural northeast.
Work on the 187-km (116-mile) dual-track railway was
expected to begin mid-year and take four years to complete,
deputy government spokesman Sansern Kaewkamnerd told reporters.
The approval is part of the government's eight-year
investment plan worth 1.9 trillion baht to help boost Southeast
Asia's second-largest economy by strengthening investment,
employment, transportation and tourism.
The army seized power in a coup last May to end months of
political tension, but has struggled to revive the domestic
economy as exports remain weak and domestic demand sluggish.
Thailand's economy grew only 0.7 percent last year. This
year, the government expects 4 percent growth, driven by public
spending.
($1 = 33.5900 baht)
