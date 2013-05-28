* NSW govt aims to raise A$3 bln from selling state-owned firms

BANGKOK/SYDNEY May 28 Thailand's top private power producer, Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl , said it is keen to buy a stake in Australia's Macquarie Generation and two more power firms as part of a drive to expand into overseas markets.

Macquarie Generation is one of a list of firms that Australian state New South Wales aims to privatise to raise A$3 billion ($2.89 billion) for roads, schools and hospitals, the state government said last year.

ERM Power Ltd, a Brisbane-based energy company with electricity assets, has also previously expressed an interest in the privatisation process.

Macquarie Gen's two main coal-fired plants have capacity of 4,640 MW.

Struggling with limited power resources and growth at home, Ratchaburi, like other major Thai utilities, has also been looking for targets in Laos and other Asian countries.

The sale process, expected to be completed during 2013-2014, comes as Australian infrastructure assets are in strong demand thanks to a relatively stable economy, attracting interest from both domestic and overseas pension funds and state investors.

The NSW government, owner of Macquarie Gen, was not immediately available for comment.

In April, New South Wales sold the long-term leases on two major ports - Port Botany and Port Kembla - to a consortium led by Industry Funds Management for A$5.07 billion ($5.35 billion).

Ratchaburi bought into the Australian power market in 2011 when it took 80 percent of Transfield Services Infrastructure Fund, later renamed RATCH-Australia Corp (RAC)

RAC owns four gas-power plants and three wind farms with a combined capacity of 815 MW.

Macquarie Generation was the first power company that the Thai utility has studied in detail, Ratchaburi President Noppol Milinthanggoon told Reuters on Tuesday.

"It is in an early stage of studies and no decision has been made," he said. He declined to disclose the names of any other potential targets under consideration.

The Thai utility said earlier this month it was seeking strategic partners to acquire two large power plants in Australia with combined capacity of 4,000 megawatts, as part of the New South Wales government's privatisation programme.

The company also plans to build new wind farms in Australia with combined capacity of 430 MW.

Ratchaburi, 45 percent owned by state-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, aims to spend 10 billion baht ($334 million) on expansion in Thailand, Laos and Australia in 2013 as it plans to boost generating capacity to 7,800 MW by 2018 from 6,300 now.

