(Corrects capacity to 120,000 barrels per day, not 125,000)

BANGKOK, July 4 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl shut its 120,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Bangkok after a fire on Wednesday, a company official said.

"We shut the whole unit for investigation and for the sake of safety," said the Bangchak official, who declined to be named and could not elaborate on the expected length of the shutdown.

(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Editing by Ed Davies)