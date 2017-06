BANGKOK, July 4 A fire broke out at an oil refinery operated by Bangchak Petroleum Pcl in the Thai capital Bangkok early on Wednesday, police said.

"The fire broke out at around 7.00 a.m. and witnesses said they heard an explosion," a Bangkok police official said by telephone.

A Bangchak official said later the fire at the refinery, which has a capacity of 120,000 barrels per day, was under control. (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Ed Davies)