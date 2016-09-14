BANGKOK, Sept 14 A brokerage CEO has become the
first ever executive to challenge a penalty imposed by
Thailand's stock market regulator, in the first disciplinary
case involving an executive since an insider trading scandal
prompted calls for stricter market oversight.
Apple Wealth Securities Chief Executive Prasit Srisuwan
denied wrongdoing after the Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) said it had banned him from working at any securities firm
for two years due to lax client supervision.
The case comes after investors criticised what they
perceived as light sanctions on executives that the regulator
fined in December for insider trading. That led to calls for a
crackdown on financial crimes and harsher penalties to improve
corporate governance and restore investor confidence.
In a statement late on Tuesday, the regulator said Prasit
failed to adequately supervise know-your-customer and customer
due diligence (KYC/CDD) policies, undermining a system aimed at
reducing market risk for customers of financial institutions.
It said the executive approved accounts and raised credit
lines for customers that lacked necessary documentation, and
that his brokerage could be deemed an accomplice should such
clients break the law.
At a news conference on Wednesday, the executive said he
strictly complied with all rules and regulations and that he
would file a petition against the regulator.
"After more than 15 years working in the securities
business, I have never done anything that causes damage to
customers," Prasit said. "I'm ready to fight in court if
needed."
He also said, without elaborating, that Apple Wealth would
continue with a plan to list shares on the Thai stock exchange.
Thailand's benchmark share index has risen 12.6
percent so far this year, making it the second-best performer in
Southeast Asia.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)