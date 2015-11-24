BANGKOK Nov 25 Sales have fallen at all but one
of Thailand's major supermarket retailers as the worst drought
in a decade strikes at the heart of the farming sector - the
backbone of the rural economy - and frustrates plans to open
more stores in the provinces.
Big C Supercenter, Thailand's second-biggest hyper
mart chain after Tesco PLC, suffered a 5.2 percent
slide in third-quarter same-store sales growth (SSSG) from a
year earlier, the most among its peers. About half of Big C's
sales come from the country's interior where consumers are
concerned about drought, low crop prices and a weak economic
outlook, analysts say. Tesco's Thai unit does not report
quarterly SSSG numbers.
Big C, majority-owned by Casino Group in France,
has reduced its pace of expansion like many other cautious
retailers. That's in sharp contrast to the sector's aggressive
expansion plans just a few years ago.
CP All, controlled by billionaire Dhanin
Chearavanont, is taking a different tack. The operator of
Thailand's 7-Eleven stores is forging ahead with its expansion,
partly to help offset slower sales at existing stores. That
strategy seems to be working - same-store sales rose 1.6 percent
in the third quarter. CP All was also the only retailer with any
growth in sales. The company plans to open at least 600 stores a
year to increase the total number of stores to 10,000 by 2018.
Analysts say retailers' earnings have bottomed in the third
quarter, with government measures in place to stimulate
consumption in the fourth quarter. That sentiment is reflected
in a pickup in consumer confidence in October, the first rise in
10 months. But the road to recovery may be long, as overall
consumption could be dragged down by falling farm incomes next
year. Weather forecasters say parched conditions could persist
through 2017. The agricultural sector is the country's largest
employer, accounting for 32 percent of Thailand's labour force.
"The impact of the drought will last for a long time, and
that will drag down upcountry incomes and the sector's SSSG,"
said Worrapong Tuntiwutthipong, analyst at Krungsri Securities
in Bangkok. "CP All will outperform others in terms of SSSG and
earnings growth. Overall, consumption should remain weak, and
SSSG will be at low single digits of 1-3 percent in 2016 from
0-1 percent this year."
(Editing by Ryan Woo)