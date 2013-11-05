BANGKOK Nov 5 Thailand will start loading in December about half the 1 million tonnes of rice it has agreed to sell to China annually, the Thai Commerce Minister said on Tuesday.

The Southeast Asian nation has been under pressure to reduce record rice stockpiles amassed in a populist grain-buying scheme designed to support farmers.

The Thai prime minister said in mid-October China had, during a state visit by premier Li Keqiang, agreed to buy a million tonnes of Thai rice a year.

"We have signed a contract this morning to sell the first million tonnes to China and the first lot of around 500,000 tonnes of loading would run from December through April," Commerce Minister Niwatthamrong Bunsongphaisan told reporters.

He added that the remaining 500,000 tonnes will be delivered gradually in the second half of 2014.

Niwatthamrong said the rice would be sold at prices in line with the market. He declined to give more details.

Besides the agreement to sell a million tonnes a year, Thailand is also working on another agreement made in September to sell 1.2 million tonnes of rice from stocks to a Chinese state-firm, Niwatthamrong said.

Thailand's earlier claims of rice sales to China and other countries had been greeted with scepticism by traders because there was no evidence to back up the claims.

Chinese government officials in Bangkok could not be reached immediately for comment.

Thai 5 percent broken grade white rice was offered at $435 per tonne on Tuesday, well above the same grade from Vietnam which was at $400 per tonne, traders said.

The exact size of the Thai government rice stocks is still unclear. The most recent figure from the Commerce Ministry puts stocks at 16 million tonnes, more than double the 6.9 million tonnes exported by Thailand in 2012.

However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has said reserves could total 15.5 million tonnes next year. (Additional reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)