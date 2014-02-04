* China concerned over Thai anti-graft probe
By Pracha Hariraksapitak
BANGKOK, Feb 4 China has cancelled a deal to buy
1.2 million tonnes of Thai rice after Thailand's anti-corruption
agency launched investigations into a state rice-buying scheme,
the Thai commerce minister said on Tuesday.
The cancellation will add to the pressure on Thailand's
government, which is struggling to secure funds for the rice
scheme at a time when farmers who have not been paid are
protesting in the provinces.
"China lacks confidence to do business with us after the
National Anti-Corruption Commission started investigations into
the transparency of rice deals between Thailand and China,"
Niwatthamrong Bunsongphaisan told reporters.
The deal between Thailand and Chinese state enterprise
Beidahuang was signed on Nov. 20, for delivery starting in
December. The shipment was delayed, however, after Prime
Minister Yingluck Shinawatra dissolved parliament in December.
Niwatthamrong said the government would open a tender to
sell 400,000 tonnes of rice from its stocks next week. Industry
experts estimate those stocks could be about 15 million tonnes.
The government is desperate to get funds for the scheme
because some farmers who have sold grain to the state have been
waiting for months for their money.
The World Bank has estimated annual losses of 200 billion
baht ($6 billion) since it was introduced in 2011. The
government has struggled to sell the rice because of its high
price at a time when global demand is thin.
Opponents of the government are angry that taxpayers are
footing the bill for a programme they call tantamount to
vote-buying.
THIN DEMAND
"The tender will be held next week and we expect to get
around 10 billion baht to pay farmers," Niwatthamrong said.
That compares with the 130 billion baht it needs to pay up
to a million farmers.
Traders and industry officials are not sure the tender will
generate much interest, given the likely cost and thin demand at
the moment.
The Chinese cancellation is the latest in a series of
setbacks for Yingluck, who campaigned on the rice scheme to win
support in the vote-rich north and northeast, where many
households live off income from rice farming.
Her government has faced three months of at times violent
protests by a political movement trying to oust her and an
election held on Sunday to try to defuse the crisis has failed
to resolve anything.
It could be months before the official results of the
disrupted poll are known, leaving her in charge on a caretaker
basis with no authority to make budget or spending decisions.
The government's efforts to secure loans from banks to
rescue the scheme have been unsuccessful. About 500 employees of
state-owned Krung Thai Bank held a demonstration on
Tuesday urging the bank not to give the government a loan.
($1 = 32.9450 Thai baht)
(Addituonal reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by
Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Martin Petty, Alan
Raybould and Joseph Radford)