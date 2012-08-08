BANGKOK Aug 9 Thailand's government intervenes in the rice market each year to support millions of farmers, but a scheme launched by a new government in October 2011 stands out for the high prices on offer.

The government is paying 15,000 baht ($480) per tonne for benchmark 100 percent B grade white rice. That is twice the market price in the run-up to the July 2011 election, when the scheme formed the centrepiece of the manifesto of the Puea Thai party.

The scheme has made Thai rice far more expensive than grain from India and Vietnam, both of which countries could overtake Thailand in the export rankings this year, dislodging it from the top spot.

Here is how the intervention scheme works:

- Farmers bring paddy to government buying centres at milling houses that have signed up for the programme.

- Millers measure moisture in the paddy, with higher levels bringing lower prices.

- Millers provide certificates stating the tonnage delivered, the deduction for moisture content and payment due.

- The farmers take the certificates to the state-owned Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives to get their money, technically in the form of a loan.

- At season's end, farmers may either sell their crop on the market and repay the loan or more commonly, sell it to the government, which then pays back the loan. This year, even more farmers are taking up the second option, given market prices.

- Millers process the paddy for the government and the milled rice is held in state warehouses.

- The Democrat-led government in power until July 2011 sought to introduce a price guarantee scheme in which the state paid farmers the difference between the market price and a guaranteed minimum, but many farmers resisted. So the more traditional scheme was allowed to run side by side with the guaranteed minimum. (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Alan Raybould and Clarence Fernandez)