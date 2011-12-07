BANGKOK Dec 7 High domestic prices have forced exporters in Thailand, the world's biggest rice exporter, to seek at least 50,000 tonnes of cheaper rice from Indian and Pakistani origins to be delivered to their clients, exporters said on Wednesday.

"From what I have heard, there were 50,000 tonnes of rice from India and Pakistan bought by Thai exporters to be shipped from there to clients in order to restore relationships with customers. And there could be more if Thai rice prices are still high like this," said Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association.

