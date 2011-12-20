BANGKOK Dec 20 Severe floods will delay Thailand's 2011/12 second rice crop by around 2 months, but production is likely to rise from last year as farmers are trying to grow more grain to offset losses from the main crop, an Agriculture Ministry official said on Tuesday.

Harvesting of the second crop normally starts in February but is more likely to begin in April next year as flooding has delayed sowing, Apichart Jongsakul, head of the Office of Agriculture Economy, told Reuters.

"Production from the second crop was expected to reach 10 million tonnes of paddy as farmers expanded their planting areas to grow more rice," he said.

Normal output from the second crop is around 8-10 million tonnes. Last year it was roughly 9 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Alan Raybould)