BANGKOK, June 5 Thai Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra has told her commerce minister to clarify the cost of
the government's rice intervention scheme, after a warning this
week that mounting losses could affect the country's credit
rating.
A newspaper report that put losses from the scheme in the
2011-12 harvest year at 200 billion Thai baht ($6.6 billion),
equivalent to around 8 percent of the total budget, prompted the
warning from ratings agency Moody's.
The government buys from farmers at prices that have made
Thai rice uncompetitive on world markets, leading to growing
stockpiles and costing Thailand its spot as the world's number
one exporter. It said last week it would extend the politically
popular intervention for a third year.
"The prime minister has given the Commerce Ministry the job
of making all the figures clear and the commerce minister is
expected to hold a press briefing over the next few days,"
Niwatthamrong Bunsongphaisan, a minister without portfolio, told
reporters.
Yingluck came to power in 2011 helped by an election promise
to pay farmers 15,000 baht ($490) a tonne for rice, way above
the market price at the time.
The intervention scheme has forced up the prices offered by
private exporters, with 5 percent broken rice quoted at $540 a
tonne on Wednesday, around $150-$170 a tonne higher than the
same grade from India, Pakistan and Vietnam.
Commerce Minister Boonsong Teriyapirom said last October
that 7.3 million tonnes had been sold in
government-to-government deals, to be delivered over several
months, but his ministry declined to give any prices or provide
fuller details.
Exporters remain sceptical any such deals were reached,
citing an absence of port activity. Figures from the Board of
Trade of Thailand show 1.54 million tonnes of rice has been
shipped this year and none of it has been sold by the
government.
Thai exports tumbled to 6.9 million tonnes in 2012, down
from a record high of 10.6 million tonnes in 2011. Exporters
expect another bad year in 2013, forecasting shipments of just 6
million tonnes.
($1 = 30.4100 Thai baht)
(Editing by Alan Raybould and Michael Urquhart)