BANGKOK, June 18 The Thai cabinet will on
Tuesday discuss a cut in the rice intervention price in the next
2013/14 crop to between 12,000 and 13,500 baht per tonne from
the current 15,000 baht ($490), the commerce minister said.
"We plan to cut the intervention price and limit the amount
of rice we will buy because we want to maintain fiscal
discipline. We don't want to put a huge burden on the country's
budget," Commerce Minister Boonsong Teriyapirom told reporters
late on Monday.
The cabinet will discuss a proposal to limit the amount of
rice it will buy under the intervention scheme to around 14 to
15 million tonnes in the next crop from October, he said.
In 2011/12 the government said it would buy all the grain
offered to it. In the current crop year, it started by offering
to buy an unlimited amount but later excluded some low-grade
varieties.
($1 = 30.6550 Thai baht)
