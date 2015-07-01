By Kaweewit Kaewjinda
| BANGKOK, July 1
BANGKOK, July 1 The Thai government lowered its
forecast for this year's main-crop rice output by over 2 million
tonnes, according to the latest report from the Office of
Agricultural Economics, as the major rice-producing nation
battles with a severe drought.
A drop in output in Thailand, one of the world's top rice
exporters, could underpin benchmark Thai prices of the grain.
Prices are near their lowest since January 2008 amid a massive
overhang of rice stocks built up under the previous government's
buying program.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperative's Office of
Agricultural Economics said that Thailand will produce
24,135,450 tonnes of main-crop rice this year, lower than its
previous forecast of 26,576,150 tonnes.
The estimate comes after Thailand asked rice farmers last
week to delay planting their main crop in the fertile Chao
Phraya River Basin area as the country battles drought in 16 out
of 76 provinces.
Although the wet or monsoon season has begun, dozens of
provinces are still contending with drought conditions. Last
week, Thailand's finance minister said drought was threatening
Thailand's already sputtering economy and could cut economic
growth by 0.5 percentage points this year.
Thailand has around 15.4 million tonnes of rice in storage,
accumulated under the previous government's rice-buying
programme that left the grains hanging over markets.
The government plans to sell around 5.89 million tonnes of
deteriorated rice held in stockpiles to the industrial sector
starting in July, Duangporn Rodphaya, director general of the
Commerce Ministry's Department of Foreign Trade, told reporters
on Wednesday.
Price of Thailand's benchmark five-percent rice fell to its
lowest level in over seven years last month, when quoted at
$365-$368 a tonne, FOB, on June 17.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) latest estimate
expects Thailand to produce around 19.8 million tonnes of milled
rice in the 2015/16 crop year, up from 18.8 million in 2014/15,
as yields improve.
The USDA will revise its figures for Thailand's rice output
by around mid-July, the USDA's agricultural specialist in
Bangkok told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Editing by Amy
Sawitta Lefevre and Gopakumar Warrier)