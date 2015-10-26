BANGKOK Oct 26 Thailand's military government approved the sale of 2 million tonnes of rotten rice for industrial use from its huge stockpiles on Monday.

"This rice is 2 million tonnes of rotten rice which humans and animals cannot consume and it must be sold to the industrial sector only," said the commerce ministry's permanent secretary Chutima Bunyapraphasara.

"We will not let this rotten rice come back onto the market for sale," she said, adding that the offloading is expected to begin at the start of next month.

The sale is an attempt to offload mountains of rice accumulated under the previous government's ruinous rice buying scheme that paid farmers above market prices for their rice. (Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat and Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Anupama Dwivedi)