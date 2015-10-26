(Adds details, background)

By Pracha Hariraksapitak

BANGKOK Oct 26 Thailand's military government on Monday approved the sale for the first time of rotten rice from huge stockpiles built up under a support scheme for farmers, looking to offload 2 million tonnes for industrial use.

Thailand, the world's second biggest rice exporter after India, has stocks of about 13.3 million tonnes following the scheme under the previous government that cost the state billions of dollars and ended in 2014.

About 2 million tonnes of the total has rotted in storage and sales would start in November, commerce ministry permanent secretary Chutima Bunyapraphasara told reporters.

"This rice is 2 million tonnes of rotten rice which humans and animals cannot consume and it must be sold to the industrial sector only," said Chutima, who has previously said such rice would be used to produce ethanol.

"We will not let this rotten rice come back onto the market for sale," she said.

Chutima did not say how much she expected the rice would fetch, but analysts have said rotten rice would be sold for far less than edible stocks.

Thailand, which accounts for about a quarter of global rice trade, has exported 7.3 million tonnes of rice to date in 2015 and may regain the crown of top exporter this year.

India was the top rice exporter in 2014, eclipsing Thailand after the multi-billion dollar subsidy scheme led to a massive build-up of rice in storage.