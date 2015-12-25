BANGKOK Dec 25 Thailand's military government
will struggle to offload by a 2017 deadline some 14 million
tonnes of rice in state warehouses left over from a policy of
the civilian government it ousted, traders and exporters said.
The government inherited 18.7 million tonnes of rice built
up under the previous government's rice subsidy scheme and has
since held 12 auctions, offloading about 5 million tonnes of
rice worth $1.39 billion.
The junta earlier this year set a target to offload the
remaining 13.7 million tonnes by 2017, including 6 million
tonnes of spoiled rice that the commerce ministry says is no
longer fit for human consumption.
The disposals have been a headache for the government, which
is also trying to appease rice farmers accustomed to government
subsidies and minimum prices that were sometimes double the
market rate.
The rice in Thai state warehouses is more than three times
the amount imported in 2014 by top consumer China, according to
USDA statistics, and rice traders and exporters doubt it can be
cleared by 2017.
"I don't think it's possible, but even if it is, offloading
that much rice within a short time will have a negative effect
on market prices," said Supachai Vorraapinyaporn, president of
Tanasan Rice Group, Thailand's third-biggest rice exporter.
"It will also encourage bidders to delay bids and wait to
purchase rice at even lower prices in the next auctions."
One rice trader, who declined to be named because he did not
want to be seen as critical of the state, said the government's
goal was "unrealistic".
At its last auction, the government sold 37,400 tonnes of
rice worth $5.50 million for industrial uses such as ethanol
production.
Supachai said the government should change its strategy and
sell according to demand.
The government says, however, that it is prudent about when
it holds auctions.
"We're trying to be careful with timings to not affect
market prices", Duangporn Rodphaya, chief of the foreign trade
department at the commerce ministry, told reporters on Tuesday.
The commerce ministry's permanent secretary, Chutima
Bunyapraphasara, said the government will meet its deadline.
"We're still on track," she said.
In January, a military-appointed legislature impeached
ousted former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra for negligence
over a government rice scheme that distorted markets and built
up massive stockpiles.
($1 = 36.0300 baht)
