(Corrects 5th paragraph to say second lot would be 'good grade'
rice not 'Grade D'.)
By Panarat Thepgumpanat
BANGKOK Feb 1 Thailand will sell 500,000 to
600,000 tonnes of rice from government stockpiles for human
consumption and industrial use, the commerce ministry said on
Monday.
Thailand, the world's second-biggest rice exporter after
India, has stocks of about 13 million tonnes following the
rice-buying scheme under the previous government of Yingluck
Shinawatra that cost the state billions of dollars and ended in
2014.
Bidding for the rice, the military government's first sale
this year from its huge stockpiles, will take place later this
month, said commerce ministry permanent secretary Chutima
Bunyapraphasara.
"The opening of the auction of 500,000 to 600,000 tonnes of
rice will be divided in two lots," Chutima told reporters.
One lot would be Grade C for industrial use, including
animal feed, and the second lot would be "good grade" rice for
human consumption, said Chutima.
"After we announce the terms of reference we will allow
interested parties to check the rice in warehouses ... Within
two weeks we will receive bids," she said.
The military government has struggled to draw down the rice
stockpiles built up under the previous administration since some
of the rice has degraded. With the rice unfit for human
consumption, the inventories are harder to auction. The current
government has said it plans to clear the stocks by 2017.
The government began selling rice last year deemed unfit for
human and animal consumption for use in the industrial sector,
including ethanol production.
Chutima said that rice paddy, or unmilled rice, from the
2015-2016 crop year had nearly all reached the market, meaning
that the government can start releasing rice from stockpiles
again.
"We can start releasing rice in stockpiles as this does not
affect the price of paddy," she said.
(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Amy Sawitta
Lefevre; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)