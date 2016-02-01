(Corrects 5th paragraph to say second lot would be 'good grade' rice not 'Grade D'.)

By Panarat Thepgumpanat

BANGKOK Feb 1 Thailand will sell 500,000 to 600,000 tonnes of rice from government stockpiles for human consumption and industrial use, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

Thailand, the world's second-biggest rice exporter after India, has stocks of about 13 million tonnes following the rice-buying scheme under the previous government of Yingluck Shinawatra that cost the state billions of dollars and ended in 2014.

Bidding for the rice, the military government's first sale this year from its huge stockpiles, will take place later this month, said commerce ministry permanent secretary Chutima Bunyapraphasara.

"The opening of the auction of 500,000 to 600,000 tonnes of rice will be divided in two lots," Chutima told reporters.

One lot would be Grade C for industrial use, including animal feed, and the second lot would be "good grade" rice for human consumption, said Chutima.

"After we announce the terms of reference we will allow interested parties to check the rice in warehouses ... Within two weeks we will receive bids," she said.

The military government has struggled to draw down the rice stockpiles built up under the previous administration since some of the rice has degraded. With the rice unfit for human consumption, the inventories are harder to auction. The current government has said it plans to clear the stocks by 2017.

The government began selling rice last year deemed unfit for human and animal consumption for use in the industrial sector, including ethanol production.

Chutima said that rice paddy, or unmilled rice, from the 2015-2016 crop year had nearly all reached the market, meaning that the government can start releasing rice from stockpiles again.

"We can start releasing rice in stockpiles as this does not affect the price of paddy," she said. (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)