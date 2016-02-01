(Revises amount to 570,000 tonnes, adds auction date in 3rd
By Panarat Thepgumpanat
BANGKOK Feb 1 Thailand will sell 570,000 tonnes
of rice from government stockpiles for human consumption and
industrial use, the commerce ministry said on Monday.
Thailand, the world's second-biggest rice exporter after
India, has stocks of about 13 million tonnes following the
rice-buying scheme under the previous government of Yingluck
Shinawatra that cost the state billions of dollars and ended in
2014.
Bidding for the rice, the military government's first sale
this year from its huge stockpiles, will take place on Feb. 16
and 17, commerce ministry permanent secretary Chutima
Bunyapraphasara told reporters.
"The government has allowed the commerce ministry to auction
570,000 tonnes of rice from stocks because the rice situation
facilitates the offloading of rice," said Duangporn Rodphaya,
director-general of the Foreign Trade Department at the Commerce
Ministry, which oversees rice stock sales. Duangporn spoke to
reporters after Chutima.
Warehouses storing the rice will be open for inspection from
Feb. 2 to 10, said Duangporn.
The first lot for auction will be "good grade" rice for
human consumption and the second lot would be Grade C for
industrial use, said Chutima when speaking to reporters.
The size of the first auction of "good rice" will be about
204,000 tonnes while the second lot will be about 360,000
tonnes, Chutima clarified in a statement later.
The military government has struggled to draw down the rice
stockpiles built up under the previous administration since some
of the rice has degraded. With the rice unfit for human
consumption, the inventories are harder to auction. The current
government has said it plans to clear the stocks by 2017.
The government began selling rice last year deemed unfit for
human and animal consumption for use in the industrial sector,
including ethanol production.
In her earlier comments, Chutima said that rice paddy, or
unmilled rice, from the 2015-2016 crop year had nearly all
reached the market, meaning that the government can start
releasing rice from stockpiles again.
"We can start releasing rice in stockpiles as this does not
affect the price of paddy," she said.
(Additional reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Writing by
Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)