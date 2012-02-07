NAKHON PATHOM, Thailand Feb 7 Thailand's government promised farmers a huge increase in the price of rice when it came to power last August but it is failing on all fronts: export prices have not held up, the state faces huge losses and many farmers have not benefited.

Despite the very real prospect of Thailand losing its title as the world's top rice exporter, the government is determined to push on and is set to extend the intervention scheme into the second crop, which starts in March.

This comes at a steep cost. The government set aside some 400 billion baht ($13 billion) for the intervention scheme, equivalent to the targeted budget deficit for fiscal 2011/2012.

The intervention adds to the government's huge bill for strengthening defences after last year's devastating floods, on top of spending on other populist programmes that helped sweep Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra's Puea Thai Party to power.

"We want to drain every single grain into government stocks to have power to control prices in the world market and to support farmers at the same time," said Yanyong Puangrach, the permanent secretary at the Commerce Ministry.

On Oct. 7, the government started buying paddy at 15,000 baht ($490) per tonne, well above the market price at the time of around 8,000 baht. So far, the government purchased 6 million tonnes from farmers, well below the target of 10 million tonnes from the main crop of around 20 million.

The intervention pushed the price of benchmark 100 percent B grade white rice RI-THWHB-P1 briefly to $650 per tonne, the highest in nearly three years, but even that was way below the government's target of $800.

The price has since fallen steadily towards $530 per tonne but demand has evaporated. Logistical problems during flooding played a part, but cheaper grains are the main reason buyers have stayed away: India resumed exports in September after a four-year-ban and is now offering rice at just $435 per tonne.

"We told the government our concern about the high intervention price, that it could hurt exports, but the government insisted it wanted this price so we could do nothing," Korbsook Iamsuri, president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, told Reuters.

"And if the government goes on with aggressive buying like this, we can see clearly exports would be adversely affected."

Farmers are disgruntled, too. Many lack the trucks to take their grain to government buying centres and are forced to sell to millers or middlemen at cheaper prices.

That was particularly the case during the flooding that devastated farmland and industry over several months in the second half of last year, when farmers needed cash urgently.

Adding to their discontent, farmers that get state compensation worth 2,200 baht per rai (0.16 hectare) for flood damage are not eligible to sell to the intervention programme, forcing them to sell at a discount to millers and exporters.

TOO MUCH MOISTURE

Even those farmers able to take advantage of the scheme found it wasn't quite what they had expected.

"I got only 8,000 baht a tonne because of high moisture in the paddy. My neighour got even lower than me, around 6,000 baht a tonne," said Nipon Tumsing, 55, a farmer in the Bang-lane district of Nakhon Pathom, a central rice-growing province.

According to the scheme, farmers get 15,000 baht a tonne only if the moisture in the paddy does not exceed 15 percent. The greater the moisture, the lower the price.

"No one can get that price, as the average moisture in paddy is normally 23 percent," said farmer Pralong Piromyoo.

Farmers could suffer further if, as expected, world rice prices drop significantly this month due to surplus supply.

Thailand is expected to produce a record 11.1 million tonnes in the second crop, against an average 7 million tonnes, while Vietnam, the world's second biggest rice exporter, was forecast to produce a second crop of around 11 million.

Vietnam has already moved to cut its prices to gain an advantage. It also faces competition from Myanmar, which is taking steps to export more rice, as well as Cambodia.

"At a time when supply is about to flood the market and Vietnam is dropping its prices to compete with India, we could see prices of 5 percent broken grade rice at $400 a tonne in a few weeks," said Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association.

Thai 5 percent broken now stands at $540, while Indian traders are selling at $455-$465 and Vietnamese at $440-$450, leading some traders to forecast Thai exports this year will be only half the record 10.5 million tonnes sold in 2011.

"I can see Thailand exporting 6.5 million tonnes at best," said Rakesh Sodhia of commodities trader Fortuna International, in line with the Thai Rice Exporters Association's estimate of between 6.5 million and 7 million tonnes.

Vietnam is forecasting sales of 7 million tonnes this year, almost unchanged from 2011.

STOCKPILE SALES

Thailand's export success may depend on how well it can sell its rice in a difficult market.

As it is committed to the intervention, the government will have to empty its silos soon to make way for more grain. Its options include government-to-government deals, selling to Thai exporters or selling directly to domestic consumers, and in all cases, it will have to offer its rice at a discount.

"India and Vietnam offers are around $450 a tonne. So, the government has to sell at around this level. It's impossible to sell at $490 a tonne because no one would buy," said Pisit Sa-Nguankulchai, managing director of Taveepattana Rice Mill in Nakon Pathom province.

The government has said it was discussing rice deals with various countries, but so far nothing has been signed.

Indonesia, a major rice buyer, has already bought from Myanmar at lower prices. Rice-hungry the Philippines said it is trying to cut down on imports, and in any case, it is more likely to turn to its traditional supplier Vietnam first.

As problematic as it is, the rice intervention scheme is just one of several the government has launched. It recently allocated 15 billion baht for rubber buying and another 20 billion for a tapioca intervention scheme.

To fund this all, the government is likely to take loans from state-owned banks such as the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives and increasingly, Thais are asking if they can afford all of this.

Traders and academics say the government should cut the price it buys rice, or scale down the amount of paddy it aims to buy, to limit its losses, but so far the government is refusing.

"If things go on like this, exports will drop further for sure. And then the only factor that could help Thailand to export again is a weather catastrophe that causes global famine," said Chookiat of the Thai Rice Exporters Association.

($1 = 30.9600 Thai baht) (Editing by Alan Raybould and Miral Fahmy)