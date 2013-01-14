* Rice exports seen at between 6 mln T and 6.5 mln T in 2013

* Thai board of trade estimates 2012 rice exports at 6.9 mln T

* Importers seen well-stocked; output in key producers set to rise

By Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat

BANGKOK, Jan 14 Thailand is likely to suffer a further drop in rice exports this year after a slump in 2012 caused by a government intervention scheme that has pushed prices of its grain up to uncompetitive levels, a group of leading Thai exporters said on Monday.

The Thai Rice Exporters' Association reckons that exports this year will total 6.0 million to 6.5 million tonnes, or a fall ranging between 6 percent and 13 percent from 6.9 million tonnes in 2012, unless there is a change in government policy.

"It will be tougher for exports this year. We don't expect to see any better than last year, as demand is expected to be steady, while supply is rising everywhere," Chookiat Ophaswongse, an honorary president of the association, told Reuters.

The 2012 estimate comes from the Board of Trade of Thailand. The Commerce Ministry has not published official data since October and its claims of huge sales to other governments late in 2012 have been met with scepticism.

Thailand had been the world's biggest rice exporter since 1983 but lost that crown last year to India, which shipped 10.25 million tonnes, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) says.

Vietnam stayed the second biggest exporter, with 7.72 million tonnes, according to a Vietnamese state-run newspaper.

The forecast for 2013 could mean Thailand would stay as the third-biggest exporter for a second year -- quite a turnaround after record shipments of 10.6 million tonnes in 2011.

Chookiat said the market would remain under pressure because of rising supply elsewhere at a time when demand is expected to be steady.

"Major importers are unlikely to buy more than they did last year as they are well stocked. However, supply in major producing countries is expected to increase substantially," he said.

Although India is expected to face a small drop in production to around 99.5 million tonnes in the current crop year to November 2013 from 104 million in 2011/12, officials and traders expect the government to maintain unrestricted exports as the country has ample stocks for domestic consumption.

India holds 34.4 million tonnes of rice in its stocks, well above the target of 8.2 million tonnes.

Thailand and Vietnam are expected to produce 34 million tonnes and 43.5 million tonnes respectively.

Even before what would be a bumper crop, industry officials said Thailand holds record high stocks put at 14 million tonnes, bought from farmers since the intervention scheme started in October 2011.

"The plentiful supply should keep pressure on prices this year as major exporters will cut prices to attract buyers -- except Thailand, whose prices are uncompetitive due to the government intervention," he said.

The Thai government is paying farmers 15,000 baht ($500) per tonne of paddy, well above 9,000 baht that millers offer to buy in the open market.

That has pushed Thai export prices to $560 to $570 per tonne, far above the common grades of India and Vietnam, which are around $390 to $420 per tonne. ($1=30.2800 Thai baht)

(Additional reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in New Delhi; Editing by Alan Raybould and Clarence Fernandez)