* Rice exports seen at between 6 mln T and 6.5 mln T in 2013
* Thai board of trade estimates 2012 rice exports at 6.9 mln
T
* Importers seen well-stocked; output in key producers set
to rise
By Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat
BANGKOK, Jan 14 Thailand is likely to suffer a
further drop in rice exports this year after a slump in 2012
caused by a government intervention scheme that has pushed
prices of its grain up to uncompetitive levels, a group of
leading Thai exporters said on Monday.
The Thai Rice Exporters' Association reckons that exports
this year will total 6.0 million to 6.5 million tonnes, or a
fall ranging between 6 percent and 13 percent from 6.9 million
tonnes in 2012, unless there is a change in government policy.
"It will be tougher for exports this year. We don't expect
to see any better than last year, as demand is expected to be
steady, while supply is rising everywhere," Chookiat
Ophaswongse, an honorary president of the association, told
Reuters.
The 2012 estimate comes from the Board of Trade of Thailand.
The Commerce Ministry has not published official data since
October and its claims of huge sales to other governments late
in 2012 have been met with scepticism.
Thailand had been the world's biggest rice exporter since
1983 but lost that crown last year to India, which shipped 10.25
million tonnes, the United States Department of Agriculture
(USDA) says.
Vietnam stayed the second biggest exporter, with 7.72
million tonnes, according to a Vietnamese state-run newspaper.
The forecast for 2013 could mean Thailand would stay as the
third-biggest exporter for a second year -- quite a turnaround
after record shipments of 10.6 million tonnes in 2011.
Chookiat said the market would remain under pressure because
of rising supply elsewhere at a time when demand is expected to
be steady.
"Major importers are unlikely to buy more than they did last
year as they are well stocked. However, supply in major
producing countries is expected to increase substantially," he
said.
Although India is expected to face a small drop in
production to around 99.5 million tonnes in the current crop
year to November 2013 from 104 million in 2011/12, officials and
traders expect the government to maintain unrestricted exports
as the country has ample stocks for domestic consumption.
India holds 34.4 million tonnes of rice in its stocks, well
above the target of 8.2 million tonnes.
Thailand and Vietnam are expected to produce 34 million
tonnes and 43.5 million tonnes respectively.
Even before what would be a bumper crop, industry officials
said Thailand holds record high stocks put at 14 million tonnes,
bought from farmers since the intervention scheme started in
October 2011.
"The plentiful supply should keep pressure on prices this
year as major exporters will cut prices to attract buyers --
except Thailand, whose prices are uncompetitive due to the
government intervention," he said.
The Thai government is paying farmers 15,000 baht ($500) per
tonne of paddy, well above 9,000 baht that millers offer to buy
in the open market.
That has pushed Thai export prices to $560 to $570 per
tonne, far above the common grades of India and Vietnam, which
are around $390 to $420 per tonne.
($1=30.2800 Thai baht)
(Additional reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in New Delhi; Editing
by Alan Raybould and Clarence Fernandez)