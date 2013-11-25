BANGKOK Nov 25 Thailand may struggle to sell a
75 billion baht ($2.36 billion) bond to fund its rice
intervention scheme, fund managers said on Monday, risking
further delays on payments to farmers.
The state Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives
(BAAC) needs money from the bond, its biggest ever, to pay
farmers for rice bought at above market prices in a subsidy
scheme that has cost the government 680 billion baht so far.
Farmers, a key support group for the government of Prime
Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, have threatened to join growing
anti-government protests as they have not been paid for their
rice since the scheme was renewed in October.
Underwriters began sounding out institutional investors on
Friday and will set the price on Monday when book-building ends.
The bond will be issued on Nov. 29.
"The bond is really big and I think it may not be sold out,"
said Chajchai Sarit-apirak, first senior vice president at
Kasikorn Asset Management, which holds BAAC bonds.
"If the government wants to sell it all, they have to offer
a high spread."
Thailand's finance ministry said last week it would borrow
from banks or allow them to bid on the unsold portion if
institutional interest fell short.
BAAC, which funds the rice scheme, has sold about 123
billion baht ($3.9 billion) of debt this year but had to cancel
three auctions last month. BAAC officials were not immediately
available to comment.
The latest bond, a three-year note guaranteed by the
government, will be used to pay for the main harvest while a
second smaller issue will be needed for the subsequent crop.
"I've talked to other fund managers and they also think
although the bond is guaranteed by the government, they don't
want to support the rice buying scheme because it's not
transparent," said a bond dealer at a domestic bank.
Thailand buys rice at 15,000 baht a tonne, well above market
rates. The subsidies are popular among farmers whose support
swept Shinawatra to power in 2011 in a landslide election.
They are the cornerstone of economic policies aimed at
lifting rural incomes to stimulate consumption in the mould of
her brother, ousted prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. He
funneled money into villages through cheap loans and a debt
moratorium for farmers while in power from 2001 to 2006,
creating a knock-on effect on the whole economy.
But the government has failed to pay farmers for rice
collected since October, when the scheme was renewed for a third
year, leading to the risk that its core supporters could turn
against it.
On Sunday, about 100,000 anti-government protesters gathered
in Thailand's capital, as simmering tensions between Bangkok's
middle classes and the mostly rural supporters of Thaksin
threatened to boil over.
Chajchai at Kasikorn Asset Management said the spread
between the latest BAAC bond due November 2016 and sovereign
paper would need to widen to as much as 40 basis points to be
attractive. If they buy it, "we will probably have to hold it to
maturity," he said.
In the secondary market, the yield on three-year government
bonds rose 11 basis points to 3.26 percent on
Friday, as prices fell, partly in response to the BAAC offer. It
was at 3.23 percent on Monday.
The government had spent up to 680 billion baht ($21.4
billion) on the rice-buying rice programme and has said it would
spend another 270 billion baht in the 2013/14 crop year from
Oct. 1.
The multi-billion dollar cost of the scheme has led to a
warning from rating agency Moody's and a rebuke from the
International Monetary Fund about the fiscal impact.
($1=31.8 baht)
(Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Viparat
Jantraprap; Editing by Jason Szep, Amran Abocar and Michael
Urquhart)