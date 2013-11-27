BANGKOK Nov 27 Thailand's state-owned Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) will return to the debt market in January to raise funds for the government's rice-buying scheme, a senior Finance Ministry official said on Wednesday.

"We plan to raise additional money from the debt market by launching another book-building in January," Churarat Sutheethorn, head of the Public Debt Management Office (PDMO), told Reuters.

Churarat said the BAAC has raised 37 billion baht ($1.16 billion) after book-building ended on Monday for a 75 billion baht bond. The accepted coupon rate was at 3.53 percent, or 39 basis points over comparable Thai government bonds. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprapaweth and Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Michael Urquhart)