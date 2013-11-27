(Addes details, BAAC comments)

BANGKOK Nov 27 Thailand will return to the debt market in January to raise funds for the government's rice-buying scheme, a senior Finance Ministry official said on Wednesday.

The government needs the money to meet late payments to rice growers, key supporters of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, and is keen to avoid angering farmers as anti-government protests rock Bangkok.

The state-owned Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives' (BAAC) attempt to raise a 75 billion baht ($2.36 billion) baht fell short this week, attracting only half the target amount as investors, wary about political uncertainty, stayed away.

"We plan to raise additional money from the debt market by launching another book-building in January," Churarat Sutheethorn, head of the Public Debt Management Office (PDMO), told Reuters.

Churarat confirmed BAAC raised 37 billion baht ($1.16 billion) after book building ended on Monday for the agricultural bank's attempt to raise its biggest ever bond issue.

The funds will be used to refinance existing debt and BAAC will borrow from local banks to pay farmers until the January bond issue, said Wanchai Siriwatanatrakul, a director in charge of government policies at BAAC.

Thailand buys rice at 15,000 baht a tonne, well above market rates. The subsidies are popular among farmers whose support swept Shinawatra to power in 2011 in a landslide election.

Since the scheme was renewed for a third year on Oct. 1, the government has taken up around 2 million tonnes of rice from farmers.

"They have not paid us and there was no reason from the BAAC. They just told farmers that they ran out of money and we have to wait indefinitely," Prasit Boonchoey, head of the Thai Farmers Association told Reuters.

He said hundreds of farmers had already joined the mass anti-government rally in Bangkok, where thousands of protesters have seized several ministries in a bid to oust the government. ($1 = 31.9950 Thai baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprapaweth and Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Michael Urquhart)