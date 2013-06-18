* Costly intervention scheme causing budget strains
* Farmers may accept changes if broad scheme continues
* PM had earlier said more information was needed for
decision
By Pracha Hariraksapitak and Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat
BANGKOK, June 18 The Thai government has agreed
to cut the intervention price farmers get for their rice by 20
percent from July, the commerce minister said on Tuesday, just
hours after the prime minister said a decision had been
deferred.
Moody's rating agency warned this month that losses from the
scheme threatened the government's goal of a balanced budget and
were therefore "credit negative", adding fuel to a political row
over a programme that critics say is wasteful and corrupt.
The government will pay 12,000 baht ($390) per tonne for
paddy from July 1, down from the 15,000 baht it has been paying
since October 2011, Commerce Minister Boonsong Teriyapirom said.
"Not that we don't have enough funding, but we need to keep
good fiscal discipline," he told reporters after the rice
committee meeting.
Earlier on Tuesday, he had said a regular cabinet meeting
would discuss a proposal to cut the buying price from the next
crop starting in October, but after that meeting Prime Minister
Yingluck Shinawatra said the decision had been postponed.
A government spokesman said Yingluck had now called a
special cabinet meeting for Wednesday morning to approve the
price cut.
A cut in the intervention price could help revive exports
and perhaps allow Thailand to reclaim its position as the
world's biggest rice exporter, which it lost to India last year.
Vietnam also overtook it.
The current buying price for paddy is estimated by exporters
to be as much as 50 percent above the market level. That has
forced up export prices, reducing shipments to 6.9 million
tonnes in 2012 from a record 10.6 million in 2011.
Boonsong had also said the volume of rice bought by the
government could be restricted from October. He did not say if
there would be any limits imposed with the July price cut.
In 2011/12 the government said it would buy all the grain
offered to it. In the current crop year, it started by offering
to buy an unlimited amount but later excluded some low-grade
varieties.
"SOFT LANDING"
Boonsong said farmers could still make a profit from the new
intervention price and that the government would look for other
ways to support them. He did not elaborate.
The government has had to navigate a tough road as it
attempts to retain the support of millions of rural voters while
maintaining a programme that may have already cost the budget at
least 136 billion baht ($4.4 billion).
That figure was produced by the National Rice Committee on
Monday for losses in the 2011/12 crop year. It was the first
real estimate from a government body since the present scheme
began in October 2011.
It did not give details of the cost of the scheme in the
current crop year.
The Bangkok Post daily said on Tuesday the government spent
around 352 billion baht on buying 21.7 million tonnes of rice in
2011/12. It sold grain worth around 59.2 billion and the value
of remaining stocks, based on Jan. 31 prices, was 156 billion,
giving the provisional loss of 136 billion.
Thailand is forecast to produce 27.5 million tonnes of paddy
from the 2013/14 crop, up 2.2 percent from the previous year as
the high intervention price has encouraged farmers to grow more
rice, according to the Agriculture Ministry.
The government has put the amount of rice left in stockpiles
at 17 million tonnes, which it will probably have to sell at a
big loss before it rots.
Farmers have said they would accept some restrictions on the
intervention and even a lower price if that helped the
government maintain the scheme and support their income.
"This is the only way for the government to survive as it
can't stop the scheme, which brought it to power for sure. It
needs a soft landing," said Niphond Wongtra-ngarn, a former head
of the Thai Rice Millers Association who is now an adviser to a
parliamentary agricultural committee.
($1 = 30.6550 Thai baht)
(Additional reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Orathai Sriring,
Viparat Jantraprap and Pairat Temphairojana; Writing by Alan
Raybould)