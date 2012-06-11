* Thai govt plans government-to-government deals

* Prices set to fall on rising supply

* Market in doubt about the sale as demand thin (Adds detail and comments)

By Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat

BANGKOK, June 11 Unmilled rice stocks held by the Thai government have jumped to a record 15 million tonnes, Commerce Ministry data showed on Monday, and prices could be forced down if it starts releasing some of the grain into local and overseas markets, as planned.

A senior Commerce Ministry official said the grain in stock was equivalent to around 9 million tonnes of milled rice. In recent years, Thailand has exported between 8 million and 10 million tonnes a year.

In the short term, stocks could rise further as the government's buying scheme, aimed at supporting millions of poor farmers, continues until the end of June.

Another official, Manat Soiploy, who oversees rice trade at the Ministry of Commerce, told Reuters: "We are in talks with Thai exporters to sell around 300,000-500,000 tonnes of rice from government stocks, but the deals are not concluded yet."

Besides selling rice to exporters, Manat said some could be sold overseas through government-to-government deals. "There are five foreign governments that are in talks with us," he said.

He declined to give further details, but another ministry official said Thailand was negotiating with Indonesia and Bangladesh.

PRICES SET TO FALL

Traders and industry officials said Thai rice prices were expected to fall now the government had announced it would offload a certain amount of rice onto the world market.

"Definitely prices will fall as supply is rising, not only because of the government's plan to sell some of its stocks, but also because supply from the new crop in Thailand and Vietnam is rising," said Chookiat Ophaswongse, a honorary president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association.

Thailand is due to start harvesting its off-season rice crop, which is grown in well-irrigated areas in the centre of the country, and around 3 million tonnes of paddy was expected.

Supply was expected to peak in July as farmers in Vietnam's Mekong Delta have started an early harvest of the summer-autumn crop, when around 11 million to 13 million tonnes is normally produced.

Traders did not expect the Thai government to sell a significant amount of rice in coming months as demand remains thin.

"If there is demand elsewhere, buyers should buy from India and Vietnam, which have plenty of rice to sell at very cheap prices compared to Thai prices," said a Bangkok-based trader.

Thailand's export-grade 5 percent broken white rice was offered at $590 per tonne on Wednesday, far above the same grade in India and Vietnam, where it fetched around $420-$430 a tonne, traders said.

