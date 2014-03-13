BANGKOK, March 13 Thailand has approved the sale of 730,000 tonnes of rice from state warehouses to exporters, the commerce minister said on Thursday.

"The rice is worth about 9 billion baht and we aim to sell more to get money to pay farmers," Commerce Minister Niwatthamrong Boonsongphaisan told reporters, referring to payments under a rice-subsidy scheme. (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Robert Birsel)