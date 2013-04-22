(Refiles to fix graphic link)
By Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat
BANGKOK, April 22 Thailand has postponed
indefinitely a tender to sell up to half-a-million tonnes of
rice from bulging stockpiles as it tries to avoid low prices
against the backdrop of rising world supplies, a senior Commerce
Ministry official said on Monday.
The delay is another sign of trouble looming for Thailand's
two-year old policy to pay farmers more for their grain than its
value on global markets, which has strained government finances
and cost the nation its spot as the world's top rice exporter.
Traders and industry officials estimate the government holds
a record 17 million tonnes of milled rice bought at 15,000 baht
per tonne, or about 50 percent above the market rate, in the
populist programme to support its farmers.
While officials publicly deny the scheme is in crisis, the
government is looking at measures to stem ballooning losses so
far estimated at $6 billion.
Last month, the government said it would hold a tender to
sell up to 500,000 tonnes of rice from stocks by mid-April to
clear warehouse space for purchases in the second crop, when it
is expected to buy around 7 million tonnes of paddy.
"We think that the timing was not very good," said Pranee
Siriphan, head of the ministry's Foreign Trade Department. "We
need to discuss again in the National Rice Committee later this
month when is the right timing."
A major reason for the rethink was rising supply in major
producing countries that has already pulled down global rice
prices and could prompt low bids from buyers, Pranee said.
Higher supply at a time of thin demand drove down the price
of 5 percent broken rice, a common grade offered by key Asian
exporters, to $385 to $420 per tonne, from last month's $400 to
$420.
But the same grade from Thailand is still pegged at $560 per
tonne by the government intervention scheme and a stronger Thai
baht currency, which pushes up dollar-based export prices.
Vietnam, the world's number two rice exporter, will produce
around 27 million tonnes of milled rice in the 2012/13 crop,
flat with the previous year, according to an estimate by the
United State Department of Agriculture (USDA).
India, which last year snatched the crown of world's biggest
rice exporter from Thailand for the first time, was estimated to
produce 99 million tonnes of milled rice, down 5.1 percent from
the previous year.
But New Delhi holds 35.5 million tonnes of rice stockpiles,
or nearly three times the government's target of 12.2 million
tonnes. That has encouraged the Indian government to continue
its policy to free up grain exports.
