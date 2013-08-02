(Add total volume, background)
BANGKOK Aug 2 The Thai government accepted bids
for 120,000 tonnes of unmilled rice and 90,000 tonnes of milled
rice from its stockpiles in two tenders in July, the commerce
minister said on Friday.
The total of 210,000 tonnes was well below the target of 1
million the government aims to sell to make way for new grain
and generate funds for its intervention scheme.
"The volume may be far below what we aimed to sell. However,
we will hold tenders again over the next few weeks to offer to
sell around 200,000-300,000 tonnes each time," Niwatthamrong
Bunsongphaisan told reporters.
The government offered to sell a total of 550,000 tonnes of
milled and unmilled rice in July, but few exporters bid for the
rice as overseas demand remained thin.
Niwatthamrong declined to give details about the sale prices
the government accepted at the tenders, saying they were close
to market prices.
However, traders said the government could make huge losses
anyway if it sold at market prices, which are far below what it
paid farmers at 15,000 baht per tonne of paddy plus milling and
storage costs that would amount to around $700 per tonne.
Besides the tenders, Thailand sold 250,000 tonnes of rice
stocks to Iran in a government-to-government
deal.
"Around 670,000 tonnes of rice from stocks were sold so far
this year by several channels, including deliveries of previous
government deals made last year," Niwatthamrong said.
That was still small, by comparison with Thai government
stockpiles of 17 million tonnes of rice, the highest ever,
traders said.
