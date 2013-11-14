* Tender to be held on Nov. 19; premium, common grades to be
offered-official
* Fifth tender this year; poor demand for earlier ones
(Recasts with quote of exporter)
BANGKOK Nov 14 Thailand will tender to sell
450,000 tonnes of rice from its record stocks next week, a
government official said, but the sale could flop like earlier
attempts due to thin demand.
The tender will be the fifth one being held this year as the
government is under pressure to offload huge rice stocks
amassed in a populist grain-buying scheme designed to support
farmers.
"We will offer to sell premium grade 100 percent fragrant
rice and other common grades of white rice at the tender, which
will be held on Nov. 19," Surasak Riangkrul, head of the
Commerce Ministry's Department of Foreign Trade told Reuters on
Thursday.
The results of the earlier tenders were disappointing. The
government sold just 240,000 tonnes of rice in three tenders in
July and August out of the 660,000 tonnes offered and another
53,000 tonnes out of the 300,339 tonnes offered in October.
Buyers would prefer to obtain fresh rice from the current
harvest than buy from the stocks, traders said.
"Demand remains thin and buyers who really want rice could
buy fresh grain as farmers have started harvesting a major
crop," one exporter said.
Harvesting of Thailand's main 2013/14 crop has started, with
around 28.4 million tonnes of paddy expected to flood the
market. Supply normally peaks in late November.
The Thai government wants to quickly offload rice from its
stocks to ready storage space and obtain cash to fund the
scheme, which was renewed for a third year on Oct. 1.
The government's rice stocks quantities are still unclear,
the picture muddied by conflicting figures given by ministers
and doubts about deals the authorities claim to have made.
The most recent figure from the commerce ministry puts
stocks at 16 million tonnes, more than double the 6.9 million
tonnes exported by Thailand in 2012.
However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has said
reserves could total 15.5 million tonnes next year.
(Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)