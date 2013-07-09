* Sales to start end-July; each tender to offer 300,000 T-source

* Demand may be weak for large volumes, say traders

* Sales may dampen global prices as supply set to rise (Adds traders' quotes, background on rice prices)

By Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat

BANGKOK, July 9 Thailand said it will hold a series of tenders to sell rice from its record stocks to free up space for arrivals of the grain from the next price-support scheme expected from October.

The move could add to pressure on global rice prices which are already in a downward trend due to rising supply in major producing countries, and there were doubts whether demand for the tenders would be strong.

"We could hold tenders two or three times a month as we want to sell as much as we can," newly appointed Commerce Minister Niwatthamrong Bunsongphaisan told reporters on Tuesday.

He declined to say when the tenders would start or how much the government aimed to sell, but a senior official at the Ministry of Commerce said it would offer around 300,000 tonnes at each tender and the sales could start late this month.

The government was estimated to hold 17 million tonnes of milled rice in stocks, the highest ever and double what it sold in a normal year.

Thailand slipped from its position as the world's top rice exporter last year to third-biggest as its exports fell to 6.9 million tonnes from 10.6 million in 2011. India and Vietnam were the top two rice exporters in 2012, shipping 10.2 million tonnes and 7.7 million tonnes, respectively.

Niwatthamrong said the government would renew the costly intervention scheme immediately when it expires in September although the government would sustain huge losses from the scheme.

"We would meet farmers, millers and exporters later this week to figure out a new intervention price for the next scheme," he said.

The government has said it suffered losses of 136 billion baht ($4.33 billion) from the 2011/12 intervention scheme. The losses were expected to grow as the government has continued with the scheme.

The mounting losses forced the government to cut intervention prices to 12,000 baht per tonne from 15,000 baht. But the cut was quickly reversed as farmers, who carry a lot of political clout in Thailand, threatened to stage major protests in capital Bangkok.

Thai rice prices are down about a fifth so far in 2013. The common 5 percent broken grade Thai white rice was offered at $475 per tonne on Tuesday, above the same grade offered by Vietnam and India at $375 per tonne and $420 per tonne, respectively, traders said.

"We see steady demand in the second half. But, supply is rising substantially as they are about to start harvesting rice in India, Thailand and Vietnam and every country is expecting good crops," said Rakesh Sodhia of Fortuna International Ltd in Bangkok.

Exporters said they did not expect the Thai government to offer large amounts via the tenders as demand was not strong enough to absorb significant supplies.

"I don't see any huge demand to absorb a huge supply. And if somebody wants to buy rice, he would buy fresh grains from Vietnam and India as prices are cheaper," said a Bangkok-based trader. ($1 = 31.4350 Thai baht) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)