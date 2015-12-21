BANGKOK Dec 21 Thai police on Monday said they
will charge 11 activists who tried to stage a protest over
suspected corruption in an army-built park with illegal assembly
as allegations of irregularities in the park's funding persist.
Dozens of students activists were arrested on Dec. 7 while
trying to protest against alleged army corruption after a train
they were travelling on was intercepted.
Police and soldiers held the students before they could
rally outside the multi-million-dollar Rajabhakti Park, built in
the seaside resort town of Hua Hin south of Bangkok and
dedicated to the monarchy. They were later released.
The park has been at the centre of allegations of corruption
and misspent funds that threaten to embroil the junta.
A military probe into its finances found no corruption, but
graft accusations persist among opposition groups and the media
and the scandal has been a thorn in the ruling junta's side for
weeks, threatening a veneer of stability in the country.
Police spokesman Police Major General Piyaphand Pingmuang
said police summoned the group after the junta, or National
Council for Peace and Order, filed a complaint.
"They will be charged and we will investigate them,"
Piyaphand told reporters. "They will be able to request bail but
if they are not bailed they will be detained."
Since taking power last year, the junta has placed
restrictions on freedom of speech and assembly and has gone hard
after perceived critics.
The park issue and a major probe into a group of people who
allegedly insulted the monarchy come at a time when the junta is
cracking down on perceived royal defamation, with prosecutions
sky-rocketing since the 2014 coup.
It also comes as the military struggles to revive Southeast
Asia's second-biggest economy.
"The junta is using the law as a tool for political
purposes," said Anon Nampha, a rights lawyer and one of the 11
people summoned.
"What we did was to highlight graft and we will continue to
do this as is our right - our purpose was not political," he
said.
Police said the activists had the right to ignore the
summons twice but that arrest warrants would be issued for them
if they fail to show up a third time.
