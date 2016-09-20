BANGKOK, Sept 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A guilty
verdict for a British activist in Thailand charged with
defamation for alleging ill-treatment of migrant workers at a
big fruit company sets an alarming precedent in the fight
against labour exploitation, rights groups said on Tuesday.
A Thai court handed Andy Hall of the Migrant Worker Rights
Network a three-year suspended prison sentence for criminally
defaming Natural Fruit Company, a pineapple wholesaler that
supplies the European Union, over a 2013 report he helped author
for Finnwatch, a Finland-based watchdog group.
"This will clearly have a chilling effect on independent
research on supply chains all over Thailand," Brad Adams, Asia
director of Human Rights Watch, said.
"The concern is that we will see copycat prosecutions from
other companies anytime someone criticises them."
Thailand's harsh defamation laws have drawn criticism from
rights groups concerned about curbs on freedom of speech in a
country at the centre of scores of reports about labour rights
violations and modern-day slavery in its food industries.
Migrant workers are the most exploited, activists say.
Thailand has more than 3 million migrant workers, mostly from
neighbouring Myanmar, according to the International
Organization for Migration.
Adams said he hoped the verdict would prompt international
companies to think twice about sourcing products from Thailand
as they seek to comply with tougher legislation abroad designed
to make sure supply chains are free from forced labour.
"For any company around the world that is seriously
interested in compliance with certain ethical principles, with
respect for basic labour rights and human rights in supply
chains, I think this conviction needs to put Thailand on a
possible no-go list," he said.
"RETALIATION"
Activists called for defamation to be decriminalised and
punishable only under civil law, which would mean monetary
damages rather than prison time.
"Defamation should be a civil matter, not a criminal matter,
and Thai laws, including criminal defamation and the computer
crimes act, must stop being used as a form of retaliation
against human rights defenders," said Kingsley Abbott, a legal
adviser for the International Commission of Jurists.
"Imprisonment is never an appropriate punishment for
defamation... Imprisonment is considered a disproportionate
response to reputational harm and imposes too much an impediment
to freedom of expression."
The court sentenced Hall to four years in prison, but
reduced the sentence by one year "due to his history of doing
public good and his record as a rights defender", a judge said.
The court will suspend the sentence, the judge said, meaning
Hall will be free unless he breaks the law during that period.
Abbott cited two similar cases - one against human rights
defenders charged with defamation for raising allegations of
torture in Thailand's conflict-troubled deep south, and another
defamation case against communities impacted by development.
Foreign governments and non-governmental organisations had
closely watched Hall's case as a gauge of how serious Thailand
is about addressing forced labour of migrant workers.
Robert Pajkovski, country director of the Solidarity Center
workers rights group, said he believed the decision was meant to
appease both sides.
"What they sought was to strike a balance - to help the
employer save face, not to lose, and at the same time, not to
jail Andy, to let him go with a slap on his wrist... but I don't
think they satisfied anyone really," Pajkovski said.
Tuesday's guilty verdict was met with glee by at least one
Thai businessman, the owner of a chicken farm who is facing a
$1.3 million lawsuit spearheaded by Hall for alleged labour
violations.
Chicken farmer Chanchai Pheamphon said he planned to
celebrate over dinner with Natural Fruit's owner Wirat
Piyapornbaiboon and to work with the victorious lawyer to map
out his own lawsuit against Hall.
"This is inspiration for me to file my own case, which is
like Wirat's, in order to protect the chicken exporting
industry, seek justice and show the world the truth," he said.
(Reporting by Alisa Tang @alisatang, editing by Timothy Large.
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, whichcovers humanitarian news, women's
rights, corruption and climate change. Visit news.trust.org
to see more stories)