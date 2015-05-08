BANGKOK May 8 More than 100 suspected Rohingya
migrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh have been found in
Thailand's southern Songkhla province, police said on Friday.
Police said the 111 migrants had been left alone in the
jungle after suspected human traffickers who had brought them
into the country fled.
"They were found on a mountain and, from our initial
investigation, the people who brought them fled so they were
wandering alone," Police Lieutenant Colonel Somkiat Ostaphun,
deputy superintendent of Rattaphum police station, told Reuters.
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has called for a
three-way meeting with neighbours Malaysia and Myanmar to try to
resolve a regional human trafficking crisis following the
discovery of a mass grave in the country's south.
(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Aukkarapon Niyomyat;
Editing by Mike Collett-White)