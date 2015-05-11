BANGKOK May 11 Thai police have downplayed a
probe into more than 50 officers transferred over suspected
links to human trafficking networks, saying the transfers were
"standard operating procedure" and that most of the officers
were suspected only of negligence.
Southeast Asia is being hit by a wave of migrants arriving
in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, part of a regional human
trafficking crisis driven by conflict, persecution and poverty.
Police Lieutenant General Prawut Thawornsiri, spokesman for
the Royal Thai Police, said on Monday the transfers of the
policemen were part of normal procedure and that most did not
have direct links to human traffickers. Rather, they had been
negligent in the detection of human trafficking camps and gangs
in southern Thailand.
"This is normal procedure to move them out for
investigation," Prawut told Reuters in an interview. "We are
conducting an internal investigation and it should be done in
one month.
"The accusation against them is failure in their duty to
respond and their duty to care."
Malaysia detained more than one thousand Rohingya migrants
from Myanmar and Bangladeshis earlier on Monday, a day after
Indonesian authorities rescued more than 500 stranded off the
coast of the country's western tip.
In Thailand, authorities are questioning more than 100
migrants near the country's border with Malaysia to determine
whether they were victims of human trafficking.
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ordered a clean up of
suspected human trafficking camps around the country last week
after 33 bodies, believed to be of migrants from Myanmar and
Bangladesh, were found in shallow graves in the south of the
country, near Malaysia.
Last year, Thailand was downgraded to the U.S. State
Department's lowest category - or Tier 3 - in its annual
Trafficking in Persons Report, which assesses how governments
around the world have performed in fighting human trafficking.
Prawut said Thailand has known about human trafficking
within its borders for years but that, before the downgrade to
Tier 3, officials considered human trafficking to be a small
criminal business.
"Before Tier 3 everybody thought that this was a small case.
Everybody knew about the camps for Rohingya. Locals made profit
to take care of the Rohingya on their way to Malaysia. It was
seen as a small business, like tourism, but lately these guys
got rich so it has become a big business."
An estimated 25,000 Rohingyas and Bangladeshis boarded
people-smugglers' boats in the first three months of this year,
twice as many in the same period of 2014, the U.N. refugee
agency UNHCR said on Friday.
