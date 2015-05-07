BANGKOK May 7 More than 50 Thai police officers
have been punished over suspected links to human trafficking
networks, the police chief said on Thursday, after the prime
minister ordered a probe into the discovery of trafficking camps
near the Malaysian border.
Thirty-two bodies, believed to be migrants from Myanmar and
Bangladesh, have been found in shallow graves over the past week
in the southern province of Songkhla. Some of the bodies were
found at a suspected human trafficking camp hidden deep in the
jungle.
"We have transferred over 50 police officers over this issue
because commanders in local areas know who has been involved in
what," Chief of Royal Thai Police General Somyot Poompanmuang
told reporters ahead of a meeting in Bangkok to discuss efforts
to crack down on the illicit trade.
"In the past there were no sincere efforts to solve this
problem. This is only something that has happened recently."
Some Thai officials say human trafficking has been allowed
to flourish for years amid indifference and, sometimes,
complicity by Thai authorities.
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has ordered a clean up
of suspected human trafficking camps around the country within
10 days, while U.N. officials have called for a regional effort
to end the illicit trade.
Thai police have arrested four men - three Thais and a
Myanmar national - on suspicion of human trafficking. Arrest
warrants have been issued for a further four people.
Thousands of illegal migrants, including Rohinghya Muslims
from western Myanmar and from Bangladesh, brave dangerous
journeys by sea and land to escape religious and ethnic
persecution and in search of work abroad.
They are often trafficked through Thailand, a predominantly
Buddhist country, and taken into the country's jungles, where
traffickers demand ransoms to release them or smuggle them
across the border to mainly Muslim Malaysia.
(Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat in BANGKOK and Surapan
Boonthanom in PADANG BESAR; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre;
Editing by Jeremy Laurence)