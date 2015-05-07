(Adds further camp found, updates body count)
BANGKOK May 7 More than 50 Thai police officers
have been punished over suspected links to human trafficking
networks, the country's police chief said on Thursday, after the
prime minister ordered a probe into the discovery of trafficking
camps near the Malaysian border.
Thirty-three bodies, believed to be migrants from Myanmar
and Bangladesh, have been found in shallow graves over the past
week in the southern province of Songkhla. Some of the bodies
were found at a suspected human trafficking camp hidden deep in
the jungle.
"We have transferred over 50 police officers over this issue
because commanders in local areas know who has been involved in
what," Chief of Royal Thai Police General Somyot Poompanmuang
told reporters ahead of a meeting in Bangkok to discuss efforts
to crack down on the illicit trade.
"In the past there were no sincere efforts to solve this
problem. This is only something that has happened recently."
Some Thai officials say human trafficking has been allowed
to flourish for years amid indifference and, sometimes,
complicity by Thai authorities.
Thai army rangers found another abandoned camp on Thursday,
according to a Reuters reporter at the scene, around 5
kilometres from a camp discovered on Wednesday where six bodies
were dug up.
A man's body in a shallow grave was found around 300 metres
from the camp uncovered on Thursday.
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has ordered a clean up
of suspected human trafficking camps around the country within
10 days, while U.N. officials have called for a regional effort
to end the illicit trade.
Thailand was not to blame for the crisis, said Prayuth.
"This problem comes from abroad and not from us. To solve it
we must look to the source because we are merely a transit
country," he said.
Thousands of illegal migrants, including Rohinghya Muslims
from western Myanmar and from Bangladesh, brave dangerous
journeys by sea and land to escape religious and ethnic
persecution and in search of work abroad.
They are often trafficked through Thailand, a predominantly
Buddhist country, and taken into the country's jungles, where
traffickers demand ransoms to release them or smuggle them
across the border to mainly Muslim Malaysia.
Sunai Phasuk of Human Rights Watch told Reuters that the
latest crackdown was the "first effort by the Thai government to
leave no stone unturned" and called for an investigation of
military personnel suspected of involvement in human
trafficking.
"We see local politicians and police being investigated and
named but what about military personnel? What about officials
from forestry departments which have long been alleged to have
provided support to human traffickers?"
Thai police have arrested four men - three Thais and a
Myanmar national - on suspicion of human trafficking. Arrest
warrants have been issued for a further 14 people, police said
on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak in BANGKOK and
Surapan Boonthanom in PADANG BESAR; Writing by Amy Sawitta
Lefevre; Editing by Jeremy Laurence and Rachel Armstrong)