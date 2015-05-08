BANGKOK May 8 Thai Prime Minister Prayuth
Chan-ocha on Friday called for a three-way meeting with
neighbours Malaysia and Myanmar to try to resolve a regional
human trafficking crisis following the discovery of a mass grave
in the country's far south.
Thirty-three bodies, believed to be migrants from Myanmar
and Bangladesh, have been found in shallow graves over the past
week in Songkhla province, near the Malaysian border. Three
suspected trafficking camps have also been found.
"I have ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to liaise
with Malaysia and Myanmar to hold a meeting to resolve this,"
Prayuth told reporters. "We think this meeting can be held by
the end of this month."
Malaysia's foreign ministry declined immediate comment, and
Myanmar officials could not be immediately reached.
Police General Aek Angsasnanont, deputy commissioner-general
of the Royal Thai Police, said, so far, eight people have been
arrested - seven Thais and a Myanmar national - suspected of
having links to human trafficking networks.
A "top figure" in a regional trafficking network had been
arrested, police added, without providing details.
Thousands of migrants, including Rohinghya Muslims from
western Myanmar and from Bangladesh, brave perilous journeys by
sea and land to escape religious and ethnic persecution and in
search of work abroad.
They are often trafficked through Thailand, a predominantly
Buddhist country, and taken into the country's jungles, where
traffickers demand ransoms to release them or smuggle them
across the border to mainly Muslim Malaysia.
"This problem needs to be solved from the starting point
which means Bangladesh and Rakhine in Myanmar," said
Prayuth.
The United States, which has censured Thailand for failing
to act against human trafficking, called on Monday for a speedy
and credible inquiry into the discovery of the mass grave.
"We are concerned about the camps and mass graves that Thai
authorities have discovered in Thailand, and reports of
thousands of additional migrants on land and at sea in boats and
ships who may need humanitarian protection and assistance," a
U.S. embassy official in Bangkok told Reuters on Friday.
"This is a regional challenge that needs to be addressed
regionally, through a coordinated international effort and in
accordance with international conventions and maritime law."
(Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat and Pracha Hariraksapitak;
Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)