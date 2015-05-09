By Surapan Boonthanom
| RATTAPHUM, Thailand
RATTAPHUM, Thailand May 9 Thai authorities on
Saturday questioned more than 100 migrants discovered in the
country's south to determine whether they were victims of human
trafficking, as Thailand races to meet a deadline to uncover
people smuggling camps within its borders.
Thirty-three bodies, believed to be migrants from Myanmar
and Bangladesh, have been found in shallow graves over the past
week in Songkhla province. Three suspected trafficking camps
were also found.
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced a 10-day
deadline to crack down the illicit trade. On Friday, Prayuth
called for a three-way meeting with neighbours Malaysia and
Myanmar to try to resolve a regional human trafficking crisis
following the discoveries.
The 117 migrants were found in Rattaphum district in
Songkhla province, near the Malaysian border, said the
province's deputy governor.
Most of the group were from Bangladesh.
"There are 117 people here, 26 of them are Rohingya Muslims
from Myanmar and the rest are from Bangladesh," Ekarat Sisen,
deputy governor of Songkhla Province, told Reuters.
"We need to figure out if any these people are trafficking
victims or whether they entered country on their own. If they
are victims of human trafficking we must hand them over to
Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.
"Those who voluntarily entered the country illegally will be
sent immigration police and eventually sent back to their
country of origin."
Police had said on Friday that 111 migrants were found.
Huddled in a meeting room in Rattaphum district, the 117
migrants, including three children, brushed their teeth, slept,
prayed and ate, waiting to be interviewed, according to a
Reuters reporter at the scene.
Some Thai villagers came to donate water, rice and fruit to
the migrants.
Thirteen-year-old Busri Salam, from Bangladesh, said his
group disembarked a boat in Thailand and trekked for two weeks
in the Thai jungle to try and reach Malaysia.
"My brother is in Malaysia," said Busri. "I wanted to go
there."
An estimated 25,000 Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshis
boarded people-smugglers' boats in the first three months of the
year, double the number a year earlier, the U.N. refugee agency
UNHCR said on Friday.
The migrants brave perilous journeys to escape religious and
ethnic persecution and poverty.
(Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alex Richardson)