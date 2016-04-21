(Repeats to add TV link reut.rs/26fTeIF)
By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
BANGKOK, April 21 Look around anywhere in
Thailand and chances are you will see a portrait of King
Bhumibol Adulyadej displayed in offices, schools, banks or on
the front of government buildings.
Recently, though, portraits of the king's son, Crown Prince
Vajiralongkorn, have increased as the kingdom of Thailand
prepares the groundwork for its first royal succession in nearly
70 years.
In the capital, Bangkok, city authorities have erected
gold-framed portraits showing the Crown Prince as a child with
King Bhumibol, the pair wearing matching suit and ties. Others
show him as an adult standing next to his father.
"There are more portraits of the Crown Prince now than a few
years ago," said a palace source. "This is not by chance, but it
is a way to try to pre-empt any future instability." The source
declined to be named citing the sensitivity of referring to the
succession and the death of a venerated king.
The evening news on state television channels, which has a
daily segment on Thailand's royal family, also has increasingly
featured the prince and his family, including coverage of their
trips abroad and attendance at seminars, sporting events and
fashion shows.
The thrice-married prince and his family -- two daughters
from his first and second marriages, and a son from his third --
are seen more frequently on state television and in glossy
magazines.
King Bhumibol, who assumed the throne in June 1946, is in
failing health and has been confined to a Bangkok hospital since
last May. He was recently treated for hydrocephalus, or 'water
on the brain', according to the Bureau of the Royal Household,
and is recovering from a fever and infection.
Most Thais have known no other king. Bhumibol's succession
has prompted worries about instability in a country that has
witnessed 19 coups or attempted ones and at least 19
constitutions since a constitutional monarchy replaced an
absolute one in 1932.
The current military government, which took power after a
May 2014 coup following a decade of political conflict, has
unveiled yet another draft constitution that allows it to keep
extensive political powers during a transition period to follow
a general election scheduled for mid-2017.
ROYAL PR MACHINE
An opaque and secretive public relations machine is helping
to prepare for the succession. It includes the Bureau of the
Royal Household, which handles some of the monarchy's public
relations, the Office of His Majesty's Principal Private
Secretary, and both public and private institutions.
The Office of His Majesty's Principal Private Secretary,
which coordinates between the monarch and the government, must
approve all public displays of the royal family, including the
portraits of the prince adorning buildings and lamp posts in the
capital. The office, which is part of the royal household,
turned down a request from Reuters to interview its staff and
observe its work.
"Even though what we do is no secret, we have no policy that
allows this," the office told Reuters in a statement.
King Bhumibol has endeared himself to Thailand's 68 million
people through his well-publicised efforts in rural development
and conservation.
He is often referred to as 'father' and his birthday,
December 5, is celebrated as father's day. Daily news coverage
of the royal family and standing up at the cinema for the king's
anthem are all part of Thai life.
The military government has significantly increased the
budget for "upholding, protecting and preserving the monarchy"
to 18 billion baht ($513.70 million) in the 2016 fiscal year
that began in April, a 28 percent increase from two years ago
when it took over. Some of the money is earmarked for community
and rural development projects.
The junta has also been cracking down on critics of the
monarchy using Thailand's strict lese-majeste law -- a French
term for the crime of offending the dignity of a sovereign. Last
year, there was international condemnation when two people
received jail sentences of 25 years and 30 years on lese
-majeste charges for Facebook posts about the king.
'BIKE FOR DAD'
Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn, 63, has taken over most of his
father's ceremonial duties but has yet to command the same
veneration, experts on the Thai monarchy say.
He is portrayed as a devoted father and family man. The
prince and his daughters led thousands of cyclists through the
streets of the Thai capital Bangkok in December to mark King
Bhumibol's 88th birthday.
Video footage of the prince and his young son cycling
together were played frequently in the days leading up to the
'Bike for Dad' event.
In one clip from the cycling event used frequently by public
news channels, the lycra-clad prince cycles across a public
square in Bangkok and waves to the crowd, who shout: "Long live
the king!"
